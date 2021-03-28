Woman shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A man has shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute in the area of Garh police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that a woman Ufaq resident of Chak No.443-GB exchanged some harsh words with her spouse Abdul Ghani over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, the man opened fire and killed his wife.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accusedwho managed to escape from the scene.