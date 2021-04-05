Woman shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead over matrimonial issue, in the precincts of Quaidabad police station on Monday.

According to police, Meroz of Dhokari village wanted to marry Fatima, 24, but her father refused to do so.

In a fit of grudge, Meroz along with Ahmed Sher allegedly shot Fatima dead and fled the scene.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police were looking into matter.