Woman Shot Dead
Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead by unidentified persons near here on Sunday.
According to rescue-1122 spokesperson, Shahnaz (55) widow of Yousaf Butt was on her way to Chitti Sheikhan by a rickshaw when unknown persons shot at and killed her on Kuluwal Road. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil Hospital.
A case has been registered against unidentified accused.
Further investigation was underway.