Woman shot dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead by unidentified persons near here on Sunday.

According to rescue-1122 spokesperson, Shahnaz (55) widow of Yousaf Butt was on her way to Chitti Sheikhan by a rickshaw when unknown persons shot at and killed her on Kuluwal Road. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil Hospital.

A case has been registered against unidentified accused.

Further investigation was underway.