Woman shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A woman was killed in firing incident in limits of Miani police here on Thursday.

Police said that Sahib Gul Khan had enmity with Shehzad Khan r/o mohala Shareefabad over domestic issue.

On the day of incident,Shehzad barged into Khan's house and fired gun shots at his wife Khumaina bibi (28),killing her on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.Further investigation was under way.