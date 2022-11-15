UrduPoint.com

Woman Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman was killed by unidentified men here in Mianwala Ghat village in the limits of Chunian police.

Police said here on Tuesday that some armed men barged into the house of Abdul Razzaq and opened indiscriminate gun shots,killing Nusrat Bibi (37) w/o Razzaq on the spot.

The accused managed to escape.

On getting information,concerned police and rescue reached the spot and shifted the victim to THQ hospital.

Police launched investigation.

