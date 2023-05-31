- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Woman Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his aunt over a family dispute in Esa Khail police limits on Wednesday.
Police said Aqib Khan of Esa Khail gunned down his aunt and fled away.
On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
Recent Stories
Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President
TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..
Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan
Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections
Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland
IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister visits Family park9 minutes ago
-
Ramesh stresses for religious tourism promotion through Gandhara sites10 minutes ago
-
Smuggling bids foiled; 24 kg hashish, 2880 kg NCP tea recovered19 minutes ago
-
PNRA awards OL to K-319 minutes ago
-
Health secretary vows to improve health facilities19 minutes ago
-
Additional Secretary Health visits Sir Sadique Civil Hospital to inspect healthcare facilities30 minutes ago
-
NA observes 1-minute silence over five non-Muslim youth demise in Mithi thunderbolt30 minutes ago
-
Two more PTI MPA from Kohistan quits party39 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 9410 kg drugs, arrests 25 accused including two women39 minutes ago
-
IoU initiates students, experts mobilisation GUD Programme at QAU39 minutes ago
-
European film festival to start in five cities across Pakistan from June 239 minutes ago
-
Four injured in Malakand accident40 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.