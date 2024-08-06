Woman shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A woman was shot dead by her nephew over some domestic issue

near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Iqbal Begum, 50, was gunned down by her nephew

in Chak No 41-JB, Samundri.

A rescue team moved the body to the THQ hospital, Samundri.