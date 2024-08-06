Woman Shot Dead
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A woman was shot dead by her nephew over some domestic issue
near here on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, Iqbal Begum, 50, was gunned down by her nephew
in Chak No 41-JB, Samundri.
A rescue team moved the body to the THQ hospital, Samundri.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor student shot, injured in front of school9 minutes ago
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle19 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima29 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation29 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road29 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar39 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive49 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted2 hours ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago