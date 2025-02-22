Woman Shot Dead
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A woman was shot dead in Jhal Chakiaan police limits on Saturday.
Police said that Shehnaz, 28, of Jhal Chakiaan was home when unidentified accused shot her dead. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities. The reason behind the murder is still not known while police are investigating.
