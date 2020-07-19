Woman shot dead

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:An elderly woman was shot dead in Bharokey near Daska on Sunday.

According to police, Khursheed Bibi was standing near her house in Bharokey when unidentified persons shot at and killed her, and fled the scene. The motives behind the murder were not known.

Police have registered a case and shifted the body to local hospital for autopsy.

Police are investigating.