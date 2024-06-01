Woman shot dead allegedly by her husband

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A married woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband at Chak Farazi, in limits of Rangpur police station.

According to police and hospital sources, a 20 year old Rizwana Bibi was allegedly killed by her husband following a dispute.

Mujahid, the brother of the deceased woman, in an application submitted with Rangpur Police Station, maintained that her sister was allegedly killed by her husband. Police is investigating the incident.