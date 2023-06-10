Woman shot dead by husband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A woman was gunned down allegedly by her husband over a domestic dispute in the limits of Taxila Police station on Saturday. Assistant Sub Inspector Javaid Iqbal while lodging his first investigation report has said that in response to a police helpline 15 call, he reached the tehsil headquarters hospital where he was informed by Mehrab that Sajjad Akhter has shot dead his wife Sira Bibi over a domestic dispute and fled away.

Taxila Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched a hunt to arrest him.