UrduPoint.com

Woman Shot Dead By Husband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Woman shot dead by husband

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A woman was gunned down allegedly by her husband over a domestic dispute in the limits of Taxila Police station on Saturday. Assistant Sub Inspector Javaid Iqbal while lodging his first investigation report has said that in response to a police helpline 15 call, he reached the tehsil headquarters hospital where he was informed by Mehrab that Sajjad Akhter has shot dead his wife Sira Bibi over a domestic dispute and fled away.

Taxila Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched a hunt to arrest him.

Related Topics

Dead Police Wife Taxila Women

Recent Stories

Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day phy ..

Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day physical remand

2 minutes ago
 Business setup in 45 minutes with business activit ..

Business setup in 45 minutes with business activities at SPCFZ

40 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5t ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5th session of Arab Parliament i ..

55 minutes ago
 Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

1 hour ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

3 hours ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.