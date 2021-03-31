UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Shot Dead By Robbers In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Woman shot dead by robbers in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead while her two sons suffered bullet injuries when armed robbers fired at them here in Dhallan Kallan,Kot Radha Kishan.

Police said here on Wednesday that a family of Kot Wasan Singh was traveling by car when some unidentified armed robbers intercepted the vehicle near Dhallan Kallan.

The dacoits opened indiscriminate fire at the motor care when it did not stop and managed to escape.Consequently, Anwar bibi ,52, died on the spot, while Tariq ,28, and Muzammil,15, suffered serious injuries.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to THQ hospital.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Vehicle Car Died Women Family

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 127.86 million

50 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 March 2021

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

11 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

10 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.