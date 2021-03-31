Woman shot dead by robbers in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead while her two sons suffered bullet injuries when armed robbers fired at them here in Dhallan Kallan,Kot Radha Kishan.

Police said here on Wednesday that a family of Kot Wasan Singh was traveling by car when some unidentified armed robbers intercepted the vehicle near Dhallan Kallan.

The dacoits opened indiscriminate fire at the motor care when it did not stop and managed to escape.Consequently, Anwar bibi ,52, died on the spot, while Tariq ,28, and Muzammil,15, suffered serious injuries.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to THQ hospital.

Police started investigation.