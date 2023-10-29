Open Menu

Woman Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Woman shot dead by unknown outlaws

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A woman was shot dead by unknown outlaws near Dari Pir Aadil in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, When the Rescue team rushed to the site, the woman had died.

The deceased woman was identified as Shabana Bibi (32) wife of Abdul Sattar.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital DG Khan. However, the police concerned are investigating the incident.

