Woman Shot Dead For Honor In Mianwali

Woman shot dead for honor in Mianwali

A woman was murdered in an incident of firing in Mianwali police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A woman was murdered in an incident of firing in Mianwali police limits.

Police sources said that Ali Asghar, 40 resident of Ditta Khel Tehsil MIanwali was doubtful that his wife Aseeran Bibi, 35 (mother of 4 children) had illicit relation with his cousin Dewaan Khan.

On the day of incident they quarreled over the matter and in a fit of rage the accused husband Ali Asghar has allegedly shot dead his wife Aseeran Bibi and fled from the scene.

The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

Police have started further investigation.

