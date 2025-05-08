Woman shot dead in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Armed men entered a house forcibly in Ahmadpur East and shot dead a woman.

The police and official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) said that they received information on helpline that a woman had received bullet wounds in Mauza Nonari, Khairpur Daha area in Ahmadpur East tehsil.

“Rescuers, along with an ambulance, rushed to the scene where they found that woman had already succumbed to her wounds,” said Bilal, commander of Rescue 1122. He said that the woman had received bullet in her neck which caused her sudden death. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police said that the victim was identified as 25-year-old Alina, wife of Muzail, a resident of Mauza Nonanri, Khairpur Daha. The local police have registered a case against the suspects and launched efforts to trace the whereabouts of the suspects.