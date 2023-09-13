Open Menu

Woman Shot Dead In Faislabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Woman shot dead in Faislabad

An infuriated man shot dead his sister-in-law over domestic dispute in the area of Roshanwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :An infuriated man shot dead his sister-in-law over domestic dispute in the area of Roshanwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Rehana Kausar (35) wife of Niamat resident of Chak 243/R-B Jhok Kharlan exchanged hot words with Babar alias Babri, brother of her husband, over a domestic dispute which enraged the latter.

Over this issue, Babar opened fire and killed his sister-in-law on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

