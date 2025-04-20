Woman Shot Dead In Rawat Over Land Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police spokesman citing initial investigation said the victim, Mussarat Bibi, had links with the accused in the context of land sale.
She was called by the accused to show the land to them, however, they killed her by firing on the Chak Bely Khan Road, he added.
Senior officers reached the spot on the information of the incident. The police cordoned off area for collecting evidence of the crime.
Superintendent of Poilce Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said the incident was being investigated from all angles, and the accused involved would be arrested and brought to justice.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani also sought a report from the SP Saddar about the incident and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.
