Woman Shot Dead In Rawat Over Land Issue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A woman was shot dead on Sunday purportedly over the sale of land in the area of Rawat.
The Rawalpindi Police spokesman citing initial investigation said the victim, Mussarat Bibi, had links with the accused in the context of land sale.
She was called by the accused to show the land to them, however, they killed her by firing on the Chak Bely Khan Road, he added.
Senior officers reached the spot on the information of the incident. The police cordoned off area for collecting evidence of the crime.
Superintendent of Poilce Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said the incident was being investigated from all angles, and the accused involved would be arrested and brought to justice.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani also sought a report from the SP Saddar about the incident and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab agriculture dept issues urgent crop care tips as temperature rises5 minutes ago
-
15 child beggars taken into protective custody5 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead in Rawat over land issue6 minutes ago
-
NDMA's NEOC advises caution as severe weather hits capital region6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 law-breakers6 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT; sets target of over 460,000 children15 minutes ago
-
6 held for gambling on cockfighting in Rawat15 minutes ago
-
IRSA reduces water shortage to 27 % for Kharif season15 minutes ago
-
AC inspects market15 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Chehlum of Rashid Ahmed15 minutes ago
-
Wheat burnt in two fire incidents in Layyah16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner asked to train subordinate staff in dealing business community with decency16 minutes ago