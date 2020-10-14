woman shot dead in sargodha

A man gunned down his sister for honour in Laksiyan Police limits here on Wednesday

The police said the accused, Rashid of Chak Bhattiyanwala, shot dead his 16-year-old sister Bushra Bibi and fled.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem while the police after registeringa case against the murderer started raids.