Woman Shot Dead In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:33 PM
A man gunned down his sister for honour in Laksiyan Police limits here on Wednesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A man gunned down his sister for honour in Laksiyan Police limits here on Wednesday.
The police said the accused, Rashid of Chak Bhattiyanwala, shot dead his 16-year-old sister Bushra Bibi and fled.
The body was handed over to the family after postmortem while the police after registeringa case against the murderer started raids.