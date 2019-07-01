Woman shot dead in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A woman was shot dead over suspicion of illicit relations, in the precincts of Wan Bhachran police station on Monday.

Police said that Asad Hayat of Dera Badhowala Tehsil Wan Bhachran had suspicion about the character on his cousin Saima (18).

In a fit of rage, Asad allegedly shot at and killed Saima and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

On the report of victim's farther Abdul Malick, the police have registered a case against the accused.