Woman Shot Dead In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 05:09 PM
Three dacoits on Saturday shot dead a woman in Siranwali in Satra Police limits on Saturday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) Three dacoits on Saturday shot dead a woman in Siranwali in Satra Police limits on Saturday.
According to the police, the accused entred the house of Akram and inmates raised a hue and cry after seeing the dacoits.
A woman, Sugrian Bibi, was killed by the accused when they started firing on seeing the crowd.
The police registered a case and started investigations.