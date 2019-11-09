UrduPoint.com
Woman Shot Dead In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 05:09 PM

Woman shot dead in Sialkot

Three dacoits on Saturday shot dead a woman in Siranwali in Satra Police limits on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) Three dacoits on Saturday shot dead a woman in Siranwali in Satra Police limits on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused entred the house of Akram and inmates raised a hue and cry after seeing the dacoits.

A woman, Sugrian Bibi, was killed by the accused when they started firing on seeing the crowd.

The police registered a case and started investigations.

