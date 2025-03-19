Woman shot dead over domestic dispute

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A woman was shot dead during a family dispute in Rangpur, a sub-tehsil of Muzaffargarh, late last night. Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings.

According to police sources, a domestic conflict escalated into violence in Chak No.

5, leading to the fatal shooting of a woman named Khalida. Upon receiving the report, a police crime scene unit arrived at the location and collected crucial evidence related to the incident.

The Rangpur police station has registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s son and has commenced further investigation. Authorities assure that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic incident.