Woman Shot Dead Over Domestic Dispute
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A woman was shot dead during a family dispute in Rangpur, a sub-tehsil of Muzaffargarh, late last night. Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings.
According to police sources, a domestic conflict escalated into violence in Chak No.
5, leading to the fatal shooting of a woman named Khalida. Upon receiving the report, a police crime scene unit arrived at the location and collected crucial evidence related to the incident.
The Rangpur police station has registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s son and has commenced further investigation. Authorities assure that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic incident.
Recent Stories
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..5 minutes ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters6 minutes ago
-
FDA ‘One Window Counter’ progress reviewed6 minutes ago
-
Tilapia fish seed released into ponds to enjoy feast on degnue larvae6 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead over domestic dispute6 minutes ago
-
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s independence9 minutes ago
-
Effective IT utilization crucial for enhanced efficiency: MD NPF Rizvi16 minutes ago
-
President reaffirms commitment to defeat terrorism, ensure sustainable peace, development in Balochi ..16 minutes ago
-
Azeem's artwork exhibited at PAC26 minutes ago
-
Quality of policing improved by organizing open courts; RPO26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover liquor, arijuana26 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in truck collision near Phuleli canal26 minutes ago