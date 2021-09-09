Woman shot dead over domestic issue

A woman was killed by brother-in-law over domestic issues near fish farm,Satiana road here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman was killed by brother-in-law over domestic issues near fish farm,Satiana road here on Thursday.

Saddar police said that Kausar bibi had an altercation with her brother-in-law Allah Ditta over domestic issue and in a fit of rage,he opened fire at Kausar,killing her on the spot and fled the crime scene.

Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and started investigation.