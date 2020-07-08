Woman shot dead over family dispute in Sargodha

A woman was shot dead over family dispute in the jurisdiction of Mid Ranjha police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was shot dead over family dispute in the jurisdiction of Mid Ranjha police station.

Police said on Wednesday that an altercation occurred between Basra Bibi (25) and her cousin Riaz over a family matter few days ago.

In a fit of grudge, Riaz entered the house of Basra Bibi and allegedly shot at and killed her and later fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.