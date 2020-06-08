UrduPoint.com
Woman Shot Dead Over Property Issue In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Woman shot dead over property issue in Mianwali

A woman was gunned down by her brother-in-law over property dispute in Wan Bhachran police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was gunned down by her brother-in-law over property dispute in Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said on Monday that brothers -Muhammad Aqeel and Muhammad Khalil,r/o Wan Bhachran, shared three acres of land.

After the demise of Aqeel,his widow Shamim bibi demanded her husband's share,but Khalil refused. On the day of incident, they quarreled and in a fit of rage, the accused Khalil allegedly shot dead Shamim and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case and started investigation.

