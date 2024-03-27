Woman shot dead while resisting robbery in Hazro

A woman was shot dead while resisting domestic robbery in Hazro town of Attock on Tuesday evening

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A woman was shot dead while resisting domestic robbery in Hazro town of Attock on Tuesday evening.

According to police source, Muhammad Zahid Khan resident of Mohalla Meerabad in the limits of Hazro Police station went to the mosque to offer Tarveeh prayers.

A gang of armed bandits forcefully entered his house and took hostage his 55 years old wife Sajida Bibi.

As they were fleeing, the house lady resisted and subsequently they shot her dead and fled with looted booty including cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 million.

Later her body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.Hazro Police registered a case as per routine and launched an investigation.

APP/nsi/378