Woman shot dead,husband injuredin Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:A woman was shot dead,while her husband suffered injuries in a firing incident in Jauhrabad police limits on Friday.

Police said that Muhammad Ramzan,resident of Jauhrabad used to altercate with his sister Zaitoon Bibi (mother of 4 children) and her husband Nadeem over family issues.

On the day of incident,the accused Ramzan along with his two brothers Dilawar and Matloob allegedly shot dead their sister Zaitoon and injured her husband Nadeem when they were travelling on a motorcycle at Muzaffargarh road and fled.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.

Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.