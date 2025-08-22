Woman Slits Throat Of Step Son In Attock
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A woman slit the throat of her 8-year-old son in Village, Chakki, under the jurisdiction of Pindigheb Police station, the police have said.
According to initial police, the suspect allegedly slit the child’s throat with a knife and dumped him at a street corner before fleeing the scene.
The people shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.
The victim, identified as Muawiya Ali, had been living with his grandmother.
The police said the suspect, Misbah Bibi, who married Abu Bakar around a year ago, allegedly carried out the attack when his grandmother went to some other village for some work.
The police launched a swift search operation following the incident and succeeded in arresting the woman a few hours later.
APP/nsi/378
