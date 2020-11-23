Woman, small girl killed in accident

Two persons including a small girl were killed while another received injuries in a collision between a tractor and motorcycle near Tehsil Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons including a small girl were killed while another received injuries in a collision between a tractor and motorcycle near Tehsil Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

Levies official Attahullah Zehri told APP that Zafarullah along with his wife and his small daughter resident of Nawab Shah area of Sindh was on way to home on a motorbike when a speedy tractor hit them near Bulbul area.

As a result, the victim Zafrullah's wife and his daughter died on the spot while he suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the bodies of the deceased were sent to their native town after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case.