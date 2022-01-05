UrduPoint.com

Woman Smuggler Arrested With Over 2kg Hashish

January 05, 2022

Woman smuggler arrested with over 2kg hashish

Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 2,400 grams hashish from a woman smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 2,400 grams hashish from a woman smuggler.

The department's spokesperson informed the media that a raiding party was constituted and a woman smuggler was arrested on Ring Road near Kohat Road Bridge.

The law enforcement personnel recovered 2,400 grams hashish from her possession.

The spokesperson further said that the said woman smuggler had been arrested second time, as Peshawar region excise station had arrested her with two kilograms of hashish five months ago.

He said that a case had been registered against her for further investigation.

