Woman, Son Abducted
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A woman and her minor son were abducted by unidentified persons in the limits of Taxila Police station on Friday.
According to the police sources, a woman along with her son identified as Muhammad Miraj was abducted by unknown persons.
The police registered a case and launched investigation.
