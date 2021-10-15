Woman, son crushed by train

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A woman and her child got crushed under the wheels of a train in the district near Sahianwala on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman, Rubina and her seven-year-old son Zain were trying to cross railway line at a level crossing near chak153 Bharoki but the child got left behind.

The woman tried to save the child but both got hit by the train and died instantly.

Police reached the incident site and handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.