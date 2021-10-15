UrduPoint.com

Woman, Son Crushed By Train

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:11 PM

Woman, son crushed by train

A woman and her child got crushed under the wheels of a train in the district near Sahianwala on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A woman and her child got crushed under the wheels of a train in the district near Sahianwala on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman, Rubina and her seven-year-old son Zain were trying to cross railway line at a level crossing near chak153 Bharoki but the child got left behind.

The woman tried to save the child but both got hit by the train and died instantly.

Police reached the incident site and handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Died SITE Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s large ..

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s largest smartphone photography cont ..

14 minutes ago
 Three Power Plants in Northern Kazakhstan Experien ..

Three Power Plants in Northern Kazakhstan Experience Unexpected Stoppages

35 seconds ago
 Putin Invites CIS Leaders to Adopt Joint Statement ..

Putin Invites CIS Leaders to Adopt Joint Statement on Cooperation on Migration

36 seconds ago
 Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrati ..

Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations reach to peak in KP

38 seconds ago
 Italy's ITA takes to skies in ashes of Alitalia

Italy's ITA takes to skies in ashes of Alitalia

39 seconds ago
 37 shops sealed, five shopkeepers held

37 shops sealed, five shopkeepers held

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.