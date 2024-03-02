Woman, Son Die In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) A woman and her son died while two others were injured when a tyre of a car burst near the Kotmomin interchange here on Saturday.
Police said that Usman, 34, Zaman, 55, Khurshaid, 45, and Lubna, 33, were heading to Islamabad from Faisalabad on their car, when the driver lost control after a tyre burst and the car hit the fence of the motorway.
Resultantly, Usman and Khurshaid died on the spot while the two others were injured. Motorway, local police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot shifted the bodies and injured to THQ Kotmomin.
An investigation is ongoing, police said.
