Open Menu

Woman, Son Die In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Woman, son die in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) A woman and her son died while two others were injured when a tyre of a car burst near the Kotmomin interchange here on Saturday.

Police said that Usman, 34, Zaman, 55, Khurshaid, 45, and Lubna, 33, were heading to Islamabad from Faisalabad on their car, when the driver lost control after a tyre burst and the car hit the fence of the motorway.

Resultantly, Usman and Khurshaid died on the spot while the two others were injured. Motorway, local police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot shifted the bodies and injured to THQ Kotmomin.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Faisalabad Police Motorway Driver Car Died Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals ..

Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..

10 minutes ago
 Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

3 hours ago
 PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

4 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

4 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

5 hours ago
 Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

5 hours ago
 PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

6 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan