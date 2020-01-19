UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman, Son Found Dead In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Woman, son found dead in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman and her five-year-old son were found dead at their house in Faisalabad's Dijkot on Sunday.

According to police, her seven-year-old daughter was severely injured and has been shifted to a hospital as per doctors advise.

The girl is in critical condition.

"The attacker slit their throats with a knife," a police officer said.

The police suspected woman's husband and arrested him also. The case of the incident has been registered.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Faisalabad Police Women Sunday

Recent Stories

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

21 minutes ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

51 minutes ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

51 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.