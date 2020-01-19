Woman, son found dead in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman and her five-year-old son were found dead at their house in Faisalabad's Dijkot on Sunday.

According to police, her seven-year-old daughter was severely injured and has been shifted to a hospital as per doctors advise.

The girl is in critical condition.

"The attacker slit their throats with a knife," a police officer said.

The police suspected woman's husband and arrested him also. The case of the incident has been registered.

Further investigations were underway.