Woman, son injured in roof collapse in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman and her son were injured when a house roof collapsed in Basti Islamabad on Toba Road near here Saturday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that dilapidated roof of a Veranda (Baramda) of a house collapsed due to rains.

Forty-five-year old Aziz Mai and her 20-year-old son Shahid Imran were injured seriously. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to DHQ hospital for treatment.