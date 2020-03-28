UrduPoint.com
Woman, Son Injured In Roof Collapse In Jhang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:11 PM

A woman and her son were injured when a house roof collapsed in Basti Islamabad on Toba Road near here Saturday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman and her son were injured when a house roof collapsed in Basti Islamabad on Toba Road near here Saturday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that dilapidated roof of a Veranda (Baramda) of a house collapsed due to rains.

Forty-five-year old Aziz Mai and her 20-year-old son Shahid Imran were injured seriously. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to DHQ hospital for treatment.

