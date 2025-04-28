Woman, Son Killed In Rickshaw Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:17 PM
A woman and her son were killed in a rickshaw accident in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A woman and her son were killed in a rickshaw accident in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding bus hit a rickshaw near Chak No.59-GB on Khurarianwala-Jaranwala road. As a result, 40-year-old Irshad Bibi of Chak No.
60 Wala Stop and her one-year-old son Muhammad received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas a Rescue 1122 team shifted rickshaw rider Muhammad Shafiq (55) of Chak No.33-GB to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala after providing him first aid.
The police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Int'l basketball camp concludes after boosting players' skills
Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident
Life term awarded in abduction-cum-murder case
MNA Dawar Kundi offers condolences with JUI Official, Journalist
UK, Pakistan agree to strengthen climate collaboration under Green Compact
Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be held on May 06
KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murder
Tordher chairs meeting on administrative, environmental issues of industries
Ahsan meets Turkmen President; discusses strengthening bilateral ties
IESCO inks agreement with PMD for provision of timely meteorological data
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident2 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded in abduction-cum-murder case2 minutes ago
-
MNA Dawar Kundi offers condolences with JUI Official, Journalist2 minutes ago
-
Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be held on May 064 minutes ago
-
KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murder4 minutes ago
-
Tordher chairs meeting on administrative, environmental issues of industries4 minutes ago
-
IESCO inks agreement with PMD for provision of timely meteorological data5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance1 hour ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case1 hour ago
-
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education1 hour ago
-
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari1 hour ago
-
Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions1 hour ago