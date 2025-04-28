Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A woman and her son were killed in a rickshaw accident in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding bus hit a rickshaw near Chak No.59-GB on Khurarianwala-Jaranwala road. As a result, 40-year-old Irshad Bibi of Chak No.

60 Wala Stop and her one-year-old son Muhammad received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas a Rescue 1122 team shifted rickshaw rider Muhammad Shafiq (55) of Chak No.33-GB to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala after providing him first aid.

The police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is under progress, he added.