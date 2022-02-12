Woman, son killed in road accident

A woman and her son were killed and seven others including two women and two minor children were injured in a road accident at Mughalpura underpass here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A woman and her son were killed and seven others including two women and two minor children were injured in a road accident at Mughalpura underpass here on Saturday.

Police said that a rashly driven vehicle turned upside down and nine persons received severe injuries.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and shifted the victims to an area hospital.

However, two of them, identified a Rani Bibi, wife of Umer (50), and her son Zeeshan Umer, succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.

The other injured were identified as Shahzad, son of Umer (35), Nazia wife of Shahzad (32), Hiba, daughter of Shahzad (one year), Aniya daughter of Shahzad (6), Ahmad son of Shahzad (35), Iram daughter of Umer (27) and Ibrahim, son of Arslan (2 years).