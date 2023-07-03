Open Menu

Woman, Son Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Woman, son killed in road accident

A woman and her son died in a road accident on the Indus Highway near Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A woman and her son died in a road accident on the Indus Highway near Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro district on Monday.

According to the police, a moving motorbike fell on the road, killing 22 years old Maria and her 4-year-old son Reyam while her husband Imamuddin was injured in the incident.

The police believed that the motorbike went out of control of the rider because of overspeeding.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Road Accident Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology Women

Recent Stories

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

25 seconds ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

1 minute ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

27 seconds ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

12 minutes ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

12 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

12 minutes ago
UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

17 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

17 minutes ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

18 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

17 minutes ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

14 minutes ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan