Woman, son killed in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A woman and her son died in a road accident on the Indus Highway near Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro district on Monday.

According to the police, a moving motorbike fell on the road, killing 22 years old Maria and her 4-year-old son Reyam while her husband Imamuddin was injured in the incident.

The police believed that the motorbike went out of control of the rider because of overspeeding.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.