Woman, Son, Relative Shot Dead Over Enmity
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Rivals allegedly shot dead three people including a woman and her son over litigation in Bahlak police limits
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Rivals allegedly shot dead three people including a woman and her son over litigation in Bahlak police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that Abbas, son of Yaseen, along with his mother, Zuhran Bibi, and relative Muzammal Abbas, son of Mazhar Abbas, was going to attend the hearing of a case in Tehsil Katchery Tandlianwala when their rivals reportedly intercepted them near Wan Mochian and opened indiscriminate firing.
As a result, Abbas Yasin, his mother Zuhran Bibi and relative Muzammal Abbas received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.
Receiving information, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar took serious notice and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar to submit a report at the earliest. The police took the bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem. A special team was also constituted to arrest the accused.
