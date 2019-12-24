Woman, son shot at, injured in Sialkot

Two armed men Tuesday shot at and injured a woman and her son over an old dispute in Raja Harpal village in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Two armed men Tuesday shot at and injured woman and her son over an old dispute in Raja Harpal village in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station

According to police spokesman, Adil and his mother Bushra had been running a dispute with Umar and Ali. On Tuesday, the accused opened fire at Adil and Bushra and injured them seriously.

The locals shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police have started probe.