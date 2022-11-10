Woman, son shot dead

A woman and her son were shot dead in Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Thursday when they were returning from the court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman and her son were shot dead in Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Thursday when they were returning from the court.

The police identified the slain woman as 45 years old, Zohra Channa and her son as 24 years old, Muhammad Ali Channa.

The police said unknown men riding on a motorbike fired gunshots on the slain persons and escaped.

The bodies were handed over to herirs but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.