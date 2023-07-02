Woman stabbed to death

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A woman was stabbed to death by unknown outlaws at Masoom Shah Colony on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Asif reported Model Town that his wife was sleeping in the house and he went to the market to purchase vegetables.

When he returned home he found his wife dead as some unknown outlaws stabbed her to death with repeated blows of sharp-edged weapon.

The police reached the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations were underway, the spokesman added.