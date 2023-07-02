Open Menu

Woman Stabbed To Death

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Woman stabbed to death

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A woman was stabbed to death by unknown outlaws at Masoom Shah Colony on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Asif reported Model Town that his wife was sleeping in the house and he went to the market to purchase vegetables.

When he returned home he found his wife dead as some unknown outlaws stabbed her to death with repeated blows of sharp-edged weapon.

The police reached the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations were underway, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Dead Police Wife Women Sunday Market From Weapon

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

51 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

1 hour ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

2 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

8 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

17 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

19 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

24 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan