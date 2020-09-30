Woman stabbed to death by husband

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman was killed by husband over domestic issue in the remit of B-Division police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that Nazia Bibi (22) r/o Muhammad Nagar Rasoolpur was married to Chand r/o chak no 5 Okara two years ago.They often quarelled over domestic issue.

The victim came back to her parents home and filed a case for divorce.

On the day of incident,accused Chand came to his in-laws home to take his wife back home but he allegedly cut her throat with knife.Consequently,she died on the spot.The accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.