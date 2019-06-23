UrduPoint.com
Woman Stabbed To Death, Daughter Injured While Foiling Rape Attempt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:00 PM

Woman stabbed to death, daughter injured while foiling rape attempt

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :A woman on Sunday was stabbed to death while her daughter was injured in bid to foil a rape attempt in Jallia village in the limits of Hazro Police Station.

Station House Officer of Hazro Police Station Mohammad Azam told newsmen that the accused identified as Waqar Khan entered the house after scaling the wall in early hours of Sunday and attempted to sexually assault the mother of two who was living in her mother house after developing some differences with her in-laws.

Hearing her cries, he said, her mother came to rescue her. The accused attacked both the women with a knife and fled after injuring the two. The neighbourers shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Due to lack of facilities and the absence of a surgeon, the mother, who had received serious wounds at her chest and neck, was taken to Rawalpindi where she lost her life due to exceed bleeding.

The daughter also received different cuts on her hands and other parts of the body, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims and accused clashed and were arrested by the police when the body of the deceased woman was brought for autopsy at the THQ hospital Hazro.

SHO Azam said the accused had been arrested.

It may be mentioned here that the body of woman remained unattended at the THQ Hospital for hours as no lady doctor was available to conduct her autopsy.

