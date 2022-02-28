Woman stabbed to death in Bostan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A woman was stabbed to death on Monday in Bostan area of Balochistan, Levis Force confirmed.

Referring initial investigation into the incident, Levy official said that husband of the woman living in the Kili Maghtian of Bosan killed his wife over a domestic dispute and fled from the scene.

Local administration shifted the dead body of the deceased to nearby hospital and after medico-legal formalities was handed over to family members.

Further probe was underway in this regard.