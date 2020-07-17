UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Stabbed To Death In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:03 PM

Woman stabbed to death in Sargodha

An aged woman was stabbed to death in Bhalwal Saddar police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :An aged woman was stabbed to death in Bhalwal Saddar police limits here on Friday.

Police sources said that Hameeda Bibi (68) along with her son Abdul Rehman riding on a motorcycle was going to home when three unknown persons intercept them near Chak no.

4-SB and they allegedly stabbed Hameeda bibi to death and they fled fromthe crime scene.The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The policehave registered a case against the accused and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Bhalwal Saddar Women Family

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

27 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.