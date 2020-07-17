Woman stabbed to death in Sargodha

An aged woman was stabbed to death in Bhalwal Saddar police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :An aged woman was stabbed to death in Bhalwal Saddar police limits here on Friday.

Police sources said that Hameeda Bibi (68) along with her son Abdul Rehman riding on a motorcycle was going to home when three unknown persons intercept them near Chak no.

4-SB and they allegedly stabbed Hameeda bibi to death and they fled fromthe crime scene.The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The policehave registered a case against the accused and started investigations.