Woman Stabbed To Death In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:03 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :An aged woman was stabbed to death in Bhalwal Saddar police limits here on Friday.
Police sources said that Hameeda Bibi (68) along with her son Abdul Rehman riding on a motorcycle was going to home when three unknown persons intercept them near Chak no.
4-SB and they allegedly stabbed Hameeda bibi to death and they fled fromthe crime scene.The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The policehave registered a case against the accused and started investigations.