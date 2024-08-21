Woman stabbed to death in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A woman on Wednesday was stabbed to death by her brother in law over domestic dispute in Jamelabad area of Taxila.

The police sources told APP that Amir Khan had exchanged hot words with his sister-in-law Irum Bibi over some domestic dispute.

Out of rage, he stabbed to her death with knife, they added.

Later the suspect managed to escape from the scene .

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

APP/ajq/378