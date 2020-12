KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A person on Thursday allegedly stabbed his wife to death over a domestic dispute in 3-Kassi Khoh Thokar Wala.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, accused Muhammad Akram had some dispute with his wife. He injured her critically with a sharp edged weapon, who later succumbed to her injuries.