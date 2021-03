(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A man killed his wife over a family dispute in the area of Civil Line police station on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that Saima Bibi resident of islam Nagar had exchanged harsh words with her spouse Shehzad over a domestic issue. To which the accusedstrangled his wife.

The police took the body into custody and arrested the accused.