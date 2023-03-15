Woman strangled to death while working in crop field

A married woman was strangulated to death by some unknown accused while she was busy in cutting fodder for animals from a field at Pul 88-Hazar in Kot Addu, police said on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A married woman was strangulated to death by some unknown accused while she was busy in cutting fodder for animals from a field at Pul 88-Hazar in Kot Addu, police said on Wednesday.

Wife of Malik Muhammad Yousuf Channar was working when someone came and killed her, police said adding that Kot Addu City SHO sub inspector Chaudhry Asghar and DSP reached the spot and started proceedings as part of investigations.

A crime branch team also reached there and collected evidence from the site before sending the body to Kot Addu hospital for post-mortem examination.

DSP Kot Addu said that evidence have been collected from the crime scene and hoped they would resolve the blind murder case soon.